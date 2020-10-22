By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the curfew imposed in the state could be relaxed from Friday.

“Once we see the streets are cleared up and all the agitation and high nerves have gone down, we might slow down the curfew by tomorrow (Friday) or next tomorrow (Saturday) at the latest.”

The governor said this on Thursday morning in an interview with Arise TV while discussing recent events and protests in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the curfew was necessary to curtail arson and widespread violence that has ravaged the state.

Sanwo-Olu imposed a 24 hour curfew on Lagos on Tuesday afternoon. It was to begin by 4 pm.

The curfew was later postponed to begin by 9 pm.

On Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu addressed Lagosians where he announced that the curfew has been extended for another 72 hours.

However, the governor has said that after monitoring, the curfew might be relaxed on Friday.