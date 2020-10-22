By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has postponed the senatorial and federal constituencies bye-elections in the country indefinitely following violent protests by #EndSARS protesters.

INEC, in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on Thursday said the decision was taken after the commission met with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to review preparations for the 15 by-elections in 11 states of the federation scheduled for 31 October, 2020.

Okoye said on Wednesday, 21 October, the commission notified the nation that having taken cognizance of the current security situation in parts of the country, a meeting with the 37 RECs would be held to evaluate the situation in the States and constituencies where bye-elections had been scheduled.

He said the commission had decided to postpone the bye-elections in the six senatorial districts and nine state constituencies.

“This decision is in compliance with section 26 (2) of the electoral act 2010 (as amended), which gives the commission the power to postpone an election if there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date, or that it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies.

“The commission will continue to monitor the situation in all the States and Constituencies, consult with relevant stakeholders and meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections,” Okoye stated.

