By Taiwo Okanlawon

Janet Jackson, veteran American singer and the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson has finally reacted to the #EndSARS campaign that has turned bloody in Nigeria.

In a statement, released on social media, Jackson, 52, praised brave Nigerian youths for their courageous fight for a better Nigeria.

The American singer said those behind the killings and brutality of #EndSARS protesters have brought shame to the nation.