By Taiwo Okanlawon
Janet Jackson, veteran American singer and the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson has finally reacted to the #EndSARS campaign that has turned bloody in Nigeria.
In a statement, released on social media, Jackson, 52, praised brave Nigerian youths for their courageous fight for a better Nigeria.
The American singer said those behind the killings and brutality of #EndSARS protesters have brought shame to the nation.
Nigeria, I pray for you and love you so much. 🙏🏾🖤🇳🇬#EndsSars #LekkiMassacre#EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/DMCqX8yDjc
— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) October 21, 2020
