Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that James Rodriguez will not play for Everton in this weekend’s Premier League clash with Southampton.

This was due to an injury the summer signing sustained during last Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

The Colombian played all through the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

But a challenge with Virgil van Dijk during the first half of the contest has left him with a knock, from which he hasn’t recovered.

“James had a problem during the game”, Ancelotti told the press.

He had a miss-timed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game and I think he will not be available against Southampton.”

James absence is a big blow for Everton.

With three goals and three assists to his name, the former Real Madrid player is a major reason the Toffees are top of the Premier League table, five games into the campaign.

James has also been a popular selection among Fantasy Premier League players.

Many of them will now be scrambling to replace him in their weekend lineups.