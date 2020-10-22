By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ministry of Interior has said that the situation at the Ikoyi Prison or Custodial Centre is under control and no escaping of inmates has happened.

The reaction followed reports of massive shooting at the prison earlier today as hoodlums attempted a jailbreak.

PM news reported earlier that a part of the prison was on fire as thick smoke billowed into the skies.

The Ministry of Interior said the situation never got out of hands as armed prison operatives, Police, soldiers guarded the centre.

“Armed squad of the @CorrectionsNg, @CIVILDEFENDERS, @PoliceNG and men of the Nigerian Army are providing security at the facility.

@Fedfireng is dealing with the fire.

“Ignore rumours of inmate escaping!”, the ministry tweeted.

The situation at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre is under control! Armed squad of the @CorrectionsNg, @CIVILDEFENDERS, @PoliceNG and men of the Nigerian Army are providing security at the facility. @Fedfireng is dealing with the fire. Ignore rumors of inmate escaping! — Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) October 22, 2020