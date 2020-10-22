Arsenal’s head coach, Mikel Arteta has said that he has failed on how he handled Mesut Ozil, one of Arsenal’s highest-paid players.

The coach during his press conference ahead of their Europ League match against Rapid Wien made this disclosure. Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s 25-man squad for the Premier League and the Europa League.

The German cannot be involved in any of Arsenal’s matches until January when the list would be updated. Ozil can only get in action for the club with Arsenal’s U-23 team.

Arteta said ”I have failed because I want the best possible Mesut Ozil for the team and at the moments I have not been able to do it. I have to make the decision to leave him out of the squad.”

Arteta said he takes full responsibility and he has been the one getting the best out of the players. He said Mesut Ozil being left out is not related to any behaviour or anything like he has read or pay cuts. Arteta said it is not true.

He said it is his doing and he is responsible.