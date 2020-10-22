Zinedine Zidane has claimed responsibility for Madrid’s surprising loss to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

This is despite Shakhtar missing almost half their first team players because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad. Madrid found themselves 3-0 down at half time which they could not come back from.

“It is clear that I am responsible. As the first half was negative for my team, of course, I have not done something right. Because what the players try to do is press up, but they scored the first goal and it cost us.

Earlier on Saturday, Madrid slumped to a 1-0 defeat against newly promoted side Cadiz as they compounded their woes on Wednesday.

However, it could be the best time for the Los blancos to regain confidence as they prepare for a difficult el-clasico match against Barcelona on Saturday.