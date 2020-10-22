Grieving Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has threatened to protest naked in Lagos if not allowed free passage to Abuja to bury her daughter.

Ada lost her only child and daughter two days ago, in the course of surgery, in an Abuja hospital.

Now, she is holed up in Lagos, unable to travel to Abuja, to perform the burial rites, because of the 24 hour curfew imposed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

And she also blamed Operation Crocodile Smile that the army said it has begun nationwide.

Cursing and pleading for help, she asked President Buhari and Sanwo-Olu to assist her to make the Abuja journey.

“I beg, make una help me to go and bury my daughter in peace. If not, I go naked carry placard”, she said in a trending video on Instagram.

“Let me go and bury my daughter in peace. Wicked souls. God will judge all of you”.