By Okafor Ifiebor

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday morning imposed a 48- hour curfew on Delta starting from 6pm to rein in hoodlums who have continued to destroy government and private owned property in different parts of the State.

The Governor also directed closure of all primary and secondary schools till Monday November 2nd, 2020.

Taking advantage of #EndSARS protests, hoodlums had Wednesday destroyed facilities of Nigerian Ports Authority complex, NPA in Warri and some other oil production facilities.

The hoodlums also razed down the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Office and a recreation centre along the Asaba-Onitsha Expressway, in an overnight attack.