By Preye Campbell

Rangers manager and former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is hopeful Joe Aribo will regain full fitness in the coming days after his return from injury.

Aribo has been out of the Rangers team since a 3-0 win against St Johnstone in August, due to injury.

The 24-year-old duly missed out the Super Eagles’ friendly games in October as a result of his injury.

The midfielder however, made a return to action in last Saturday’s huge 2-0 away win against Celtic in the Scottish League.

And Gerrard has now expressed his desire to see the midfielder back in match shape again.

“The squad is in a really good place at the moment. We still need to get Roofe and Aribo up to full speed,” Gerrard told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Everyone is fit and available and is only Katic not with us at the moment. I am excited to work with a full group of players.”

Aribo made his Super Eagles debut in 2019, in a friendly game against Ukraine, where he also scored.

Rangers are next in action in the Europa League on Thursday as they take on Standard Liege of Belgium.