By Preye CampbellMarcus Rashford has slammed the United Kingdom Government after a vote to extend free school meals over the holidays until Easter 2021 was defeated on Wednesday.

The Manchester United star has been a vocal figure on child hunger in the UK in the larger part of 2020, and in June, he successfully lobbied the government to extend its policy of providing free meals for underprivileged children into the summer months through the school holidays.

The efforts of the United youth product did not go unnoticed as he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours earlier this month.

But on Wednesday, there was reason for concern in the Commons as the Labour vote to extend free school meals was defeated 322 to 261.

After the vote, Rashford took to Twitter to register his disappointment at the outcome.

“Put aside all the noise, the digs, the party politics and let’s focus on the reality,” Rashford wrote.

“A significant number of children are going to bed tonight not only hungry but feeling like they do not matter becaus6e of comments that have been made today.

“We must stop stigmatising, judging and pointing fingers. Our views are being clouded by political affiliation. This is not politics, this is humanity.

“We talk about the devastating impact of Covid-19 but, if projections are anything to go by, child food poverty has the potential to become the greatest pandemic the country has ever faced.

“We must start working together and unite to protect our most vulnerable children. No more sticking plasters.

“Let’s face this head on. Let’s level up once and for all. The asks of the Child Food Poverty Taskforce remain the same. We are endorsing Government-commissioned policy recommendations that were built from extensive research and data analysis.

“These policies are vital to stabilising millions of households across the UK and need to be implemented without delay. Child hunger should never be faced with looming deadlines.

“We need a long-term sustainable framework, and thanks to the 300,000+ signatures, we will now be offered the opportunity to discuss this.”

The striker has since called on the government to find a solution to child hunger.

On the pitch, the No. 10 will be looking forward to United’s Old Trafford meeting with Chelsea on Saturday.