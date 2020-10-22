By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The face of MTN sponsored “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” TV show, Frank Edoho has called out Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The TV host said the VP is one of the true disappointments we have seen this year.

He said this in response to Osinbajo’s statement about the Lekki toll gate shootings on peaceful protesters by military men.

Osibanjo released a statement condoling with families of victims.

The statement read in part: “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.”

Angry Edoho who did not find it funny, however, said that the VP is one of the true disappointments we have seen this year.

“With your impeccable speaking talent, you have managed to be quiet throughout the tragedies of #EndSARS only to mutter the words, ‘My heart goes out.

“Your heart goes out. Your heart na lantern?

“You are one of the true disappointments we have seen this year, ” he said.

