Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Brazilian midfielder, Fernandinho, would be out for four to six weeks.

The manager said “It is a problem in his leg. I think he will be out for four to six weeks. It is a big blow for us, with the amount of games.”

Fernandinho was brought in Man City’s opening Champions League game against FC Porto as a substitute in the 85 th minute. Minutes after the Brazilian had to limp out of the match.

Apart from playing as a starter in City’s 5-2 defeat against Leicester, the Brazilian has only started in the Carabao Cup for the Citizens.

However, he was primed to play an important role in the coming weeks and months as a result of a congested fixture list.

Fernandinho’s injury is a big blow for Man City.