By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari, saying no true president of a nation will wait to be compelled to speak to his people at this critical time.

He said one was getting convinced that something must be wrong somewhere.

Fayose tweeted: “Is this really the Gen. Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians elected as their President?

“Can a father keep silent for this long when his children who are only agitating for food are being killed by his own security guards?

“Honestly, no true President of a nation will wait to be compelled to speak to his people at this critical time. One is getting convinced that something must be wrong somewhere. Sad!”

However, Fayose said his heart was heavy and that like every other concerned Nigerians, he was worried.

“My heart is heavy. Like every other concerned Nigerians, I’m worried. I’m sad that soldiers were sent to shoot at our youths, who were only expressing their anger against the system.

“I sympathize with families of those who lost their lives and pray that God will heal the injured.

“However, the sad reality we must face now is that the current situation in our nation is as result of allowing a clearly incompetent man to ascend to the highest office in the land.

“I saw all these coming and I warned Nigerians. You can’t wear a white robe on a pig,” he said.