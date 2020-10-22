By Abankula

The trial of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, for alleged money laundering will continue on 2 December.

Justice Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, could not continue on Wednesday due to Fani-Kayode’s absence in court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting him on a five-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N26million.

Defence counsel, Wale Balogun, told the court that the defendant was unable to make it to court from Lagos as a result of the curfew imposed by the Lagos State government, due to the ongoing #EndSARS protests by youths in the state.

Prosecuting counsel, Faruk Abdulmalik, urged the court to revoke the bail granted the defendant on account of his absence.

Justice Tsoho declined to make the order and adjourned the case till 2 December for continuation of trial.

Fani-Kayode is alleged to have received the sum of N26 million from one Shuaibu Salisu, former Director of Finance and Administration, (DFA), Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA.

The money was paid on the instruction of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retired).

The money was allegedly delivered to him in cash, through his former police aid, Victor Ehiabhi.

Ehiabhi, who is first Prosecution Witness, (PW1), and the former ONSA DFA, Salisu had in their written statements revealed that Fani-Kayode received the money in cash.