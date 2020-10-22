Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has returned to Bamako from the United Arab Emirates after receiving medical assistance.

L’essor, a local newspaper said Keita returned on Wednesday night.

It hinted that the deposed leader may still go back to UAE for further medical checks.

Keita was flown to the UAE on 6 September following the intervention of ECOWAS leaders.

Aged 75, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was elected President of the Republic in 2013.

He was re-elected in 2018.

Dispute over a parliamentary election ranged him against a revolt by the Movement of June 5-Rassemblement des forces patriotiques (M5-RFP).

This led to a military coup on 18 August.

Th coup leaders forced him to announce his resignation on TV.

The soldiers are now governing the country, along with civilians in a transitional government.

Former defence minister,Bah N’Daou is now the interim president.

Military leader Assimi Goita was appointed the vice president.

Former foreign minister Moctar Ouane became the new prime minister.

The transitional government will be in power for 18 months until new elections are held.