Famous Nollywood actress, singer and entrepreneur, Uche Elendu has taken to her official Instagram page to lament her loss as her shop was vandalized and looted following the violence that erupted after the Lekki shootings in Lagos on Tuesday night.

The actress without mincing words stated that she is in shock and deeply pained as all her years of struggle and hard work had been taken from her.

Uche said while she’s still trying to recover from the heartbreak of the innocent lives that were lost, her investment and hard work is gone, and looted by the same people the fight was for.

She wrote: “They took all my years of struggle and hardwork from me.. everything 💔💔 .. I thank God for life. Posterity will judge all of you. E shock me ooooo #endsars #endbadgovernance 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬”

