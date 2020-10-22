By Taiwo Okanlawon

Obi-Enadhuze Daniel, younger brother of Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze also known as Oke who was killed on Wednesday when hoodlums attacked at St.Paul Street, Mafoloku, Oshodi area of Lagos.

It was earlier reported that Obi-Enadhuze was killed when he was hit by a stray bullet that cops shot into the air to disperse some hoodlums.

Obi-Enadhuze, a software designer who helped designed an app used for ordering blood donations for Life Bank Services died three hours after he had tweeted “Nigeria will not end me.”

A product designer and fresh graduate of Computer Science from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, who wrote his final examinations in January, was also awaiting mobilization for the mandatory national youth service.

However, a man with @DanielOE16 handle on social media who claimed to be Obi-Enadhuze’s younger brother has given a different account of what has been circulated on social media.

According to Daniel, the thugs who attacked the police station infiltrated their house by breaking the door to ransack the house and carted away with everything stabbed his brother in the neck.

Daniel who also sustained an injury on his chin said he they carried his brother to the entrance of the station soliciting for help from the thugs still ravaging the barracks, “we were finally able to put him in a wheelbarrow and took him to a hospital where he was rejected because “he was already dead”.

“…unfazed we moved him to another hospital where he met the same treatment this was where he bled his last drops of blood and died, his body has now been moved to a morgue,” he narrated.

Daniel also said they have lost every single thing they own, as their house was completely ransacked and set on fire.

“…the only thing left is my brother’s phone and at about 8 o’clock this evening the barracks was still on fire but Okechukwu has paid with the ultimate price. I and my mother are homeless with nothing now, but we’re safe for now, we thank everyone that has been able to reach out to us, and were able to share consoling words with us in these trying times, God bless you.”

“Let it be known that my brother @O_Okee was NOT killed by a police bullet but died a hero protecting my mother and I,” he concluded.

Good day, My name is Obi-Enadhuze Daniel younger brother of the now deceased Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze @O_Okee . I, my brother and mother lived at makinde police barracks, mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State. Today at about 11 o'clock in the morning… https://t.co/CSmvFitFBe — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020

…this they set their sights to the barracks and began the assault, they proceeded to destroy every car in the barracks, my mom's 2 cars where destroyed and set on fire and then they infiltrated our house by breaking the door… — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020

…but got my chin instead, after this my mom and I carried my brothers body to the entrance of the station soliciting for help from the thugs still ravaging the barracks, we were finally able to put him in a wheelbarrow and took him to a hospital where he was… — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020

…we have lost every single thing we own, as our house was completely ransacked and set on fire the only thing left is my brothers phone and at about 8 o'clock this evening the barracks was still on fire but Okechukwu has paid with the ultimate price… — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020

While we were holed up in the house the three of us said these words together and we say it again " THREE OF US ARE HERE, THREE OF US ARE TOGETHER, THREE OF US ARE SAFE"… — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020

If you see this please retweet, let the world know how Okechukwu died. He was NOT killed by a police bullet but thugs in his home! — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020