By Taiwo Okanlawon

Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-aviation minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lambasted former United States presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton for President Muhammadu Buhari over the use of army against the #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

Clinton tweeted after Nigerian security officers shot at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate Plaza on Tuesday night.

Clinton, in a tweet said she was calling on Buhari and the Nigerian army to stop killing #EndSARS protesters.

Fani-Kayode also blasted United States presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential election, Joe Biden who asked Buhari to stop the violent crackdown by the military on protesters in Nigeria.

According to Fani-Kayode, Clinton and Biden alongside their former boss, Barack Obama foisted a homicidal maniac, a cruel tyrant & a monster on Nigerians by working against ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election.

He tweeted, “Amazed that @HillaryClinton & @JoeBiden can criticise @MBuhari. They should shut up & go jump in the lagoon. They & @BarackObama supported Buhari in 2015 &did all they could to stop @GEJonathan from being re-elected. They foisted a homicidal maniac, a cruel tyrant & a monster on us.”

