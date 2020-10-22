President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians today in a national broadcast, days after youthful agitators had asked him to do so.

The broadcast is billed for 7pm.

“Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.”, said a statement by Femi Adesina, the media adviser.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast”, he added.

Since the #EndSARS protests began over 12 days ago, over police brutality, there has been a clamour on the president to address the nation.

But he ignored the calls and responded by endorsing the disbandment of the evil police unit, the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

He also promised to effect major police reforms.

But today, after a meeting with the National Security Council, the president appears to have a change of heart.