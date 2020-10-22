President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the National Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those in attendance of the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi and Geoffrey Onyaema, Foreign Affairs.

Others at the meeting are; the National Security Adviser to the President retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Service Chiefs; Director-General, Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai

NAN reliably learnt that the meeting would deliberate on the aftermath of the #EndSARS demonstrations and other security challenges facing the country.