By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has berated members of the international community for taking position in the #EndSARS protests without seeking to know all the facts available.

The president, in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday thanked the international communities for their concern in the ongoings in Nigeria.

He said: “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.”

The president urged the protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.

According to him, “For you to do otherwise will amount to undermining national security and the law and order situation. Under no circumstances will this be tolerated.

“I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.

“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect. Let me pay tribute to officers of the Nigeria Police Force who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.”