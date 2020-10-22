Cristiano Ronaldo: tests positive for coronavirus again

Cristiano Ronaldo is not out of the coronavirus woods yet as he has tested positive again.

The immediate implication is that he will miss the mouthwatering clash between Juventus and Barcelona in the Champions League on 28 October.

The Portugal captain was first diagnosed with the virus last week, on his return to Portugal after playing in the Nations League match against France.

He has been in quarantine in Turin since then and has not shown any symptom..

Spanish outlet Marca reported the result of Ronaldo’s new test.

But Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha said there is a glimmer of hope that Ronaldo could still play against Barcelona.

According to the paper, Juventus has asked for FIFA permission to test Ronaldo 48 hours to the match.

This is because his latest gave a very low viral load despite returning positive.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has been showing off pictures of himself keeping fit at home as he battles to shake off the virus.