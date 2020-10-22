By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Cesc Fabregas, Spanish professional football player has joined calls for the end to the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

He also sent his love, support and prayers to Nigerian fans on Thursday via his official Twitter account.

“All my strength, prayers and thoughts to all the people in Nigeria. We can’t accept what’s happening. End it NOW! #Nigeria,” Fabregas who now plays for AS Monaco wrote.

Aside from Fabregas, other popular footballers past and present who have reacted to the killings are Odion Ighalo, Rio Ferdinand, Wilfred Zaha, Marcus Rashford and Alex Iwobi.

Others include Antonio Rudiger, Gary Lineker, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun.

All my strength, prayers and thoughts to all the people in Nigeria. We can’t accept what’s happening. End it NOW! #Nigeria 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/bQbj259pv5 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 22, 2020