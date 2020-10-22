By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has expressed disappointment with the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in the aftermath violent protests by youths nationwide.

Ezekwesili, in series of tweets said she felt compelled to let the youths know that nothing in that out-of-touch speech of Buhari invalidated the great progress they helped the nation’s democracy make in the 12 days they conducted a most effective peaceful protest in Nigeria.

“Dear young compatriots of #EndSARS, I feel compelled to let you know that nothing in that out-of-touch speech of our President, Muhammadu Buhari invalidates the great progress you helped our Democracy make in the 12 days you conducted a most effective peaceful protest in Nigeria

“The world followed your peaceful protests with huge interest and delight with many awed at your organizational effectiveness.

“The world saw when Nigerian government incompetently handled your agitation, used the police to brutalize you on protest grounds, enabled thugs to attack you.

“The world saw and applaud your peaceful #EndSARS protests. It will forever be celebrated as a historical activation of the #OfficeOfTheCitizen in our democracy,” she said.

Ezekwesili added that no amount of distorted narrative by Buhari could taint their well conducted peaceful protests.

“A tribute night to a person of inestimable legacy helped save me from the ache that vacuous speeches inflict. To compatriots aching from the failure of President to use his speech to condole, assuage, unite and build confidence in his citizens, ndonu,” she said.