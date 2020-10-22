By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday addressed Nigerians on the violence across the country, but kept mum on the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki.

All through the speech, the president did not make any reference to the Lekki shooting where soldiers opened fire on protesters, injuring many, with some killed.

Soldiers had on Tuesday stormed the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza where protesters had gathered protesting.

The president, however, spoke on police welfare, saying that the the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission was working on it.

“With regard to the welfare of police personnel, the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission has been directed to expedite action on the finalization of the new salary structure of members of the Nigeria Police Force. The emoluments of other paramilitary services are also being reviewed upwards.

“In order to underscore the importance of education in preparing youths for the future, this administration has come up with a new salary structure and other incentives for our teachers,” he said.

He lamented the devastation occasioned by the #EndSARS protest across the country.

“The result of this is clear to all observers: human lives have been lost; acts of sexual violence have been reported; two major correctional facilities were attacked and convicts freed; public and private properties completely destroyed or vandalised.

“The sanctity of the Palace of a Peace Maker, the Oba of Lagos has been violated. So-called protesters have invaded an International Airport and in the process disrupted the travel plans of fellow Nigerians and our visitors,” he decried.