By Ismaila Chafe/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is holding a National Security Council meeting in the State House, Abuja, amidst chaos in many parts of the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), are attending the meeting.

The service chiefs are also at the meeting.

They are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also present are the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director General of National, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i and the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

Ministers available are: Bashir Magashi (Defence); Rauf Aregbesola (Interior); Mohammad Dingyadi (Police Affairs) and Geoffrey Onyeama( Foreign Affairs)

NAN reports the meeting would deliberate on the violent #EndSARS demonstrations and other security challenges in the country.

*This is a developing story. More later