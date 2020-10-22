Opal Tometi, one of the three founders of Black Lives Matter in the US, has described President Buhari’s broadcast on #EndSARS protests, as an exercise in gaslighting.

Tometi in a reaction e-mailed to P.M.NEWS said Buhari’s broadcast fell short of expectations, skirting the massacre in Lekki and other parts of Nigeria.

“I’m outraged to see the Nigerian president misinform his people and the international community instead of squarely addressing the issue of police brutality that is plaguing the country, and the very reason the protests began.

“Over the past 2 weeks, the world has watched in awe of the Nigerian people as they have been rising in unity to demand the country they deserve.

“They want a Nigeria free of extrajudicial killings, impunity, and abuse at the hands of the law enforcement that is meant to protect and serve them.

“What we heard tonight, from President Buhari, was tantamount to gaslighting.

“Instead of addressing the massacre in Lekki that took place under his leadership, and bringing comfort and solace to the families of those who have been killed, the president suggested that he would continue to make an enemy of protesters.

“As people who believe in democracy we can’t allow such bullying, and abuse of people who are peacefully asserting their right to protest and their right to a Nigeria that works for all.

“The Nigerian diaspora and all of our allies worldwide are rising in support of the courageous people in Nigeria.

“They deserve a government that works for all, and protects their rights and aspirations”.

Opal Tometi, a Human Rights Advocate and founder Diaspora Rising, was recently named one of Time’s Most Influential People of 2020.