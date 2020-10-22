Arsenal managed to win their opening Europa League match against Rapid Wien on Thursday, thanks to Aubameyang’s heroic goal in the 74th minute.

The match came to live in the second half after both sides refused to score any goal all through the first half.

Taxiarchis Fountas scored the first goal of the match on 51st minute as Arsenal were left to trail the hosts.

David Luiz equalized for the visitors in the 70th minute and Aubameyang stepped up four minutes after the equalizer to put Rapid Wien at bay.

Arsenal dominated the match with 68 percent ball possession and recorded four shots on target.