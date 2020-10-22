By Akeem Abas

Alhaja Wuraola Asake Kola-Daisi, the Iyaloja, the mother or leaders of market women of Oyo State has died at 86.

Her death was confirmed to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan by her son, Chief Rotimi Jogunosinmi.

She became Iyaloja of Oyo State in 2008 during the administration of Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Jogunosinmi said his mother would be buried today at her residence.

He thanked family members and the Oyo State Market Leaders Council for their support to his mother.

He also thanked Mrs Odunayo Danjuma, the South-West Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Traders and Alhaja Risiwat Ameringun, the Iyaloja of Ibadanland.