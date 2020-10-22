By Aminu Garko/Minna

Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has appealed to the demonstrating youths to withdraw from the streets and dialogue for peace, progress and political stability in the country.

Abubakar made the appeal on Thursday in Minna while addressing newsmen.

He said that withdrawing from the streets would enable the federal government concentrate in meeting the demands of the youths.

The former Head of State said that already the federal government has apologized and has promised to look into the grievances against police brutality.

He said state governors have also responded promptly by acknowledging the genuine grievances of the teaming demonstrating youths.

” The hijacking of the protest by criminals have resulted into violence, destruction of government and private properties ,criminals being released from prisons and the lynching and burning of policemen and innocent persons in some parts of the country.

” The demonstrations gave opportunities for criminal elements to penetrate to tamper with the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

” This forced the government to send security agencies to restore law and order which fortunately further led to the loss of more innocent lives.

” I am therefore appealing and calling for a halt of the youth demonstration to give peace a chance for dialogue, Abubakar said.