By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The United State (US) Government has condemned the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos by soldiers.

The US, in a statement issued by Secretary of Stare, Michael Pompeo on Thursday said the use of military on unarmed protesters was condemnable.

Pompeo urged the Nigerian government to ensure that those involved should be held to account under the law.

He said the US extended its condolences to victims of the violence and their families.

In his words: “The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos.

“Those involved should be held to account under the law.

“We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families. #EndSARS”

On Tuesday, October 20 soldiers stormed the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza where #EndSARS protesters were gathered and opened fire on them.

Many of the protesters were injured were some were said to have died.

The action of the soldiers has received world attention, with everyone condemning the act.

The action has also led to arson in Lagos, with hoodlums burning and destroying properties across Lagos.