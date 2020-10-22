By Abankula with agency report

No fewer than 13 people have been killed in street skirmishes since Guinean election on Sunday, with provisional results giving incumbent President Alpha Conde a lead over main opposition challenger Cellou Dalein Diallo.

According to results declared up till Wednesday, Conde won in 14 constituencies out of 20 announced by the electoral commission. Diallo won the remaining six.

The violence began on Monday after Diallo claimed victory based on his campaign’s tallies.

His premature claim was condemned by ECOWAS and the AU.

Security Minister Damantang Albert Camara said no fewer than six people were killed, including two police officers in some opposition neighbourhoods of Conakry.

Damantang also said many injured when supporters of Diallo set piles of old furniture and tyres on fire.

There were also clashes in opposition strongholds outside the capital, he said.

Two persons died in Kissidougou, a city in the south east of Guinea, about 700 km (435 miles) from Conakry.

“I reiterate my appeal to all to calm and serenity, pending the outcome of the electoral process under way in our country,” Conde said in a statement.

“If victory is mine, I remain open to dialogue and available to work with all Guineans.”

The push for a third term for Conde, 82, has sparked repeated protests over the past year, resulting in dozens of deaths.

Conde insists that a constitutional referendum in March reset his two-term limit; but his opponents say he is breaking the law by holding on to power.