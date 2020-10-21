By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, said it is shocked by soldiers’ shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday.

PFN President, Dr. Felix Omobude, in a statement on Wednesday said the body was “shocked at reports of shootings by soldiers at the protest called by the EndSARS movement in Lagos yesterday. We commiserate with families of the victims and everyone affected by this unfortunate incident.

“We pray for comfort for everyone at this difficult time and for quick recovery for those presently in the hospital. We condemn the deployment of soldiers to the protest ground and demand for a full and thorough investigation of the incident, with the victims receiving justice and compensation,” he said.

According to him, “The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is deeply troubled that what started out as a peaceful protest, with objectives subscribed to by most Nigerians, has now taken on another dimension, with reports coming in of public and private properties on fire and hoodlums taking advantage to wreak havoc on the lives and property of ordinary Nigerians.

“We plead with all Nigerians for calm and peace to allow for government to start the process of rebuilding trust, restoring confidence, while also implementing the promises that have been made.”

He said the PFN prayed for peace and tranquility in every part of the nation and for an end to evil forces who instigated and thrived in an atmosphere of destruction and confusion.