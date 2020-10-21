By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has reacted to #EndSARS chaos in Nigeria, saying that violence “be it on the part of the police or protesters, cannot be the solution”.

Akufo-Addo, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), made the observation on Twitter while commenting on the ongoing #ENDSARS protests in Nigeria.

He wrote; “I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm and the use of dialogue in resolving the #ENDSARS impasse in Nigeria.

“I have spoken with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is committed to this end and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.

“To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,’’