By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations has reacted to the escalating use of force on unarmed Nigerian citizens, especially on the #EndSARS protesters.

The UN secretary-general condemned the escalating violence on Wednesday via his verified Twitter account.

He wrote; ”I condemn the escalation of violence in Lagos, Nigeria, which has resulted in multiple deaths & injuries. I call for demonstrations to be peaceful and for an end to reported police brutality and abuses.

”Authorities must investigate these incidents & hold perpetrators accountable” he tweeted.

I condemn the escalation of violence in Lagos, Nigeria, which has resulted in multiple deaths & injuries. I call for demonstrations to be peaceful and for an end to reported police brutality & abuses. Authorities must investigate these incidents & hold perpetrators accountable. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 21, 2020