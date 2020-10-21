By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations has reacted to the escalating use of force on unarmed Nigerian citizens, especially on the #EndSARS protesters.
The UN secretary-general condemned the escalating violence on Wednesday via his verified Twitter account.
He wrote; ”I condemn the escalation of violence in Lagos, Nigeria, which has resulted in multiple deaths & injuries. I call for demonstrations to be peaceful and for an end to reported police brutality and abuses.
”Authorities must investigate these incidents & hold perpetrators accountable” he tweeted.
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 21, 2020
