By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

One Silas Ojo has tabled a petition to the United Kingdom government and parliament. He requested that they should sanction the Nigerian government and police force for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement.

The UK government and parliament might be ready to wade into the crisis in Nigeria as the petition has met the required number.

According to the Parliament website, they would consider a petition that gets more than 100,000 signatures for a debate. The government, however, would respond to all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures which Silas petition has well exceeded.

As at the time of writing this report, the petition has been signed by 162,842 people.

The petition was titled “Implement sanctions against the Nigerian Government and officials.

Silas Ojo in the petition said that “The Government (UK) should explore using the new sanctions regime that allows individuals and entities that violate human rights around the world to be targeted, to impose sanctions on members of the Nigerian government and police force involved in any human rights abuses by the Nigerian police.

He wrote further that “There have been deeply concerning reports of a Nigerian police force unit (SARS) engaging in illegal activities and human rights abuses, and there have also been reports of police firing at protestors calling for SARS to be disbanded.

“Deploying sanctions would provide accountability for and be a deterrent to anyone involved in violations of human rights.”

The petition, however, is on for 6 months with the deadline 20th April 2021. However, more than 100,000 signatures required for the parliament to consider the petition has been met.

See Silas Ojo’s petition here