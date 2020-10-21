Despite the 24-hour curfew imposed by the State government of Ondo, some hoodlums have attacked the party secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state located at Oyemekun road on Wednesday.

The hoodlums who might have infiltrated the #EndSARS protest in the state stormed the party secretariat at 11.00 am and vandalised all the valuables in the secretariat.

It was gathered that the hoodlums also carted away some personal belongings of some officials of the party.

Alex Kalejaiye, the state publicity secretary of the APC, who confirmed the attack, said the protest was no longer the demand to end SARS.

According to Kalejaiye, the protest was being orchestrated by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that no arrest has been made by the police or any other security agencies.