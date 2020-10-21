By Jethro Ibileke

A peasant farmer, Mr. Saturday Idehen, has reportedly died from a stray bullet suspected to have been shot by hoodlums who chanted ‘Buhari-must-go.’

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Okhun village, Ovia North East local government area of Edo state.

Idehen was allegedly hit by a stray bullet from the barrel of guns of some youths who mounted roadblocks in the village.

They were said to have gone wild when they heard that one of their friends was among those who escaped from one of the Correctional Centres broken into in Benin on Monday.

On seeing that the victim was dead, the suspects allegedly abandoned his lifeless body and ran at different directions.

Luck however ran out for one of the suspects, Felix Ijesuororo, as villagers who gave them a hit chase apprehended him.

Speaking on his involvement in the crime, Ijesurobo said he was invited to pick up his arm before embarking on undisclosed mission.

He alleged that the victim was hit by a stray bullet from one of the members of his gang who fired sporadically after blocking the road.

“We called him to join us to take some tools to block the road, unfortunately, the bullet hit him and he died,” Ijesurobo said.

Edo Command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comment.

Sources however confirmed that the suspect is currently being detained at an undisclosed polce division.