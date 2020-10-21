By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Spanish giants, Real Madrid woes continue as they slumped to a 3 -2 defeat in their opening Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukrainian had complete control of the match right in the first half as they got into a comfortable 3-0 lead. Madrid were to trail throughout the second half as they edge close to salvaging a draw but were denied the chance.

Goals from Tete, Manor Solomon, and an own goal by Raphel Varane helped Shakthar get away with the win. Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, and Federico Valverde got a goal each to rescue a point for Los Blancos. However, Valverde’s effort was ruled offside by VAR.

Madrid currently sit at number 4 in their Champions’ League group as Inter Milan and Borussia Moenchchengladbach still have a score to settle.