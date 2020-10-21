Juventus mega star and Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo is making the best use of his days in quarantine, sprucing up his looks.

In a post on Instagram Wednesday, Cristiano appeared with his hair cropped, almost to the skull.

And he said: Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome”.

Cristiano was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

This was after returning to Portugal from France.

Portugal and France had played a Nation League match.

He was then sent into 14-day quarantine, which he is observing in Turin, Juventus base.