By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ruthless Bayern Munich have mauled Atletico Madrid 4-0 in a champions league match played on Wednesday in Germany.

The Germans were in full control, with Kingsley Coman scoring the first goal on 28th minutes.

He met a perfect cross from Joshua Kimmich deep inside the box and controlled it with a nice first touch. He produced an accurate strike inside the right post.

Bayern added a second goal on 41st minutes.

Kingsley Coman played the ball to Leon Goretzka, whose deflected shot from inside the box went past the helpless Jan Oblak.

On 66th minute, it was 3-0 for the defending champions, scoring through Corentin Toliss.

A rebounded ball arrived the feet of Corentin Tolisso just outside the box and he fired a brilliant shot into the top right corner. His attempt was beyond the reach of Jan Oblak.

Kingsley Coman got himself a brace to make it 4-0 for Bayern on 72nd minute.

He made a great solo run and pulled the trigger from inside the box, beating Jan Oblak with a strike into the left side of the goal.