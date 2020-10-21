Police ban protests in Ekiti



By Yinusa Ishola/Ado-Ekiti

The Police Command in Ekiti State has announced a ban on all forms of protests, following the imposition of a 24-hour curfew by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The command in a statement signed by Mr Sunday Abutu, its Public Relations Officer, said that the ban was sequel to the rising threats to security of lives and properties over the #EndSARS protests.

According to the statement, the ban took effect from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

It said protest or gathering of any form or possession of weapons is banned.

The command advised all residents to comply with the curfew order, stay within the confines of their homes and shun any act of disobedience or violence, saying that such would not be tolerated by the operatives.

“This is necessary to ensure that sanity and peace are restored to our dear state.

“In view of this, operatives across all security agencies have been deployed for maximum security and the enforcement of the curfew all over the State.”

Gov. Kayode Fayemi had earlier announced the imposition of a curfew on the state from 10 p.m. starting from Tuesday, Oct 20.

Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the Secretary to the State Government, said that the curfew was to prevent anarchy by some elements who had hijacked the peaceful protest against EndSARS in the state.

He said government was concerned that if the protest was allowed to continue unabated, it would lead to a breakdown of law and order, thereby threatening the well-being of the people of Ekiti.

He said hoodlums had capitalised on the EndSARS protests to engage in robbery, rape and assault on innocent citizens, in addition to the wanton destruction of private properties.

Oyebanji said only essential workers and service providers with valid means of identification will be allowed to move during the curfew.