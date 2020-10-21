Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet have all signed contract extensions with La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Blaugrana announced the deals immediately after their 2020-21 Champions League opener on Tuesday, with Ronald Koeman’s men cruising to a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros.

Veteran defender Pique will have his extension subject to playing a certain amount of games in the 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old is in his 13th season with the club, and will have a buy-out clause of €500 million (£457m/$591m).

Germany international’s previous deal is set to expire in 2022 after he originally joined in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Germany goalkeeper Ter Stegen has signed on through 2025 and will also have a buy-out clause set at €500m.

Lenglet has impressed since arriving from Sevilla in 2018, with the 25-year-old becoming a starter and making a total of 89 appearances in a Barca shirt.

The Frenchman has signed on through 2026 and has a buy-out clause of €300 million (£274m/$355m).

De Jong is still yet to light up the Nou Camp since joining from Ajax Amsterdam in 2019.

But the Dutch international is rated highly by Barca’s chiefs and has signed an extension through 2026, with a buy-out clause of €400 million (£366m/$473m).