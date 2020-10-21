Former Nigerian leader, Olusegun Obasanjo has asked all the parties in the #EndSARS crisis to eschew violence and embrace peace and dialogue to resolve issues.

Obasanjo gave the advice today in a statement that he personally signed.

It was his second time, in the last one week to make a comment on #EndSARS campaign.

He condemned the shooting and murder of unarmed protesters and said the use of brute force has never been effective in suppressing public anger and frustration.

Perhaps, the former leader was speaking from experience.

In April 1978, as a military head of state, Obasanjo had unleashed brute force on university students protesting against the increase in feeding and accommodation fees.

Several students were killed in Lagos, Ibadan and other parts of the country.

As a civilian leader, in 1999 till 2007, he also used brute force to crush communities in Odi, Bayelsa state and Zaki Biam in Benue state, where villagers attacked security men.

Now wiser, Obasanjo has asked Buhari to tread softly.

“It is clear that mr. President and his lieutenants did not exhaust the opportunities for dialogue with the protesters before resorting to the use of force.

“It is worse that there is denial of wrongdoing in spite of overwhelming visual evidence. Great harm has been done buy it can be stopped before it completely spirals out of control”.

He asked Buhari to act now before it is too late.

” This time demands leadership and mature leadership at such”, he wrote.

