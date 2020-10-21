By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu has said that no life was lost at the shooting that happened on Tuesday at Lekki toll gate plaza.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the claim in his live broadcast on Wednesday stating, however, that some protesters were injured.

He said some of the injured victims have been operated on and were stable while others with mild to moderate injuries are still receiving treatments at different hospitals, the governor disclosed.

“Fellow Lagosians, whilst we pray for the swift recovery of the injured, we have not recorded any fatality as against the widespread circulation on social media,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor disclosed that he and the state ministry of health went round hospitals over the night as they monitored what happened and looked to identify injured protesters.

“We personally visited the hospitals that took in these patients. 10 patients at the General Hospital in Lagos, 11 patients were at the two locations of the Reddington Hospitals both in Lekki and Victoria Island,” he said, adding others sets were at various hospitals in the Lekki area.

The governor admitted that soldiers opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the toll gate area to disperse them. Sanwo-Olu said he is in contact with the Army to get to the root of the matter.

Noting that no governor controls the military in the state, Sanwo-Olu said “For clarity, it is imperative to explain that no sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the military. I have, nonetheless, ordered an investigation into the rules of engagement adopted by men of the Nigerian Army that were deployed to the Lekki toll gate last night.”