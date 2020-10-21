By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has debunked report that a corps member was killed during #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

A statement issued by NYSC on its twitter handle late Wednesday night said its attention had been drawn to the fake picture of a corps member, which unfortunately had gone viral, purported to have been killed during the #EndSARS protest.

“Management hereby clarifies that no corps member was shot during the said protest in Lagos, Rivers State or elsewhere as mischievously conveyed.

“Investigation reveals that the picture was from a movie produced some years ago by the Nigerian Christian Corpers Fellowship (NCCF), titled “HEAL OUR LAND OH LORD.”

NYSC, therefore, enjoined all NYSC stakeholders to remain calm as the well-being and security of corps members across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was paramount to the Corps.

“Accordingly, the general public is advised to kindly disregard the news in its entirety, given the fact that its circulation was the handiwork of mischief makers.

“In the final analysis, Corps Members are advised to continue staying safe, while prioritising at all times their personal security,” it said.