By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has urged #EndSars protesters to not back down in their protest amidst the ongoing crisis.

The IPOB leader said that the government would continue to try everything to subdue them telling them to not give up in their fight.

He also assured them that he was doing all he can to inform the world about the massacre in Nigeria.

Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman said on behalf of Kanu:

“As this struggle to free Nigerians from bondage and Fulani subjugation gets to its crucial stage, we the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, urge the #EndSARS protesters not to give up.

“We call on every youth, man, and woman to join the protests now.

“This is the time everybody should identify with this movement to rescue our collective future and destiny from suffocation by the Fulani janjaweeds and jihadist cabal running Nigeria in the name of the dead Buhari.

“Every indigenous nationality must come out to support this movement pioneered by our brave youths. It will be dangerous if Nigerians allow this effort to die down”.