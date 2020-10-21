Rihanna Fenty is in tears.

The Barbadian singer cannot bear to see the torture and brutality that has continued to occur not only in Nigeria but also across the world.

“I can’t bear to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planet. It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by. My heart is broken for Nigeria. It is unbearable to watch,” she wrote on Twitter in her reaction to the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

Rihana, however, praised Nigerians for their courage despite the tough times.

“I’m so proud of your strength and for not letting up on the fight for what is right. #EndSARS,” she added.

Her comments come hours after soldiers reportedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate Area of Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened at about 7:00 pm when the curfew announced by Lagos state was scheduled for 9.00 pm.

The eyewitness said they were protesting peacefully when the armed security operatives came and opened fire at them.

“We were protesting peacefully after comedian AY addressed us. There was nothing, we were still protesting peacefully. Then immediately, the street lights went off they started shooting at us. We were able to recognise them, they were putting on uniform, they were military men, soldiers.

“We were lying down, waving our flags, telling them we are protesting peacefully, yet they were shooting directly at us.

“It wasn’t to drive us away, it was to kills us”.

However, 28 people have been confirmed injured with 2 under intensive treatment.