Mesut Ozil has attributed his Arsenal snub from the 25-man squad list to a lack of loyalty. However, he vowed that he was going to keep fighting.

From the look of things, the winger appears to have played his last game for the club as his contract is set to expire by summer.

In a statement, the 32-year-old said he was “saddened” by the decision which is another blow after he was left out of their Europa League plans last week.

“This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years,” Ozil said on Instagram.

“I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.

“Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

“As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.”